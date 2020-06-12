680 SHARON CIRCLE

Amenities

Here is your opportunity to rent a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1767 square foot home that has been updated within the past few years! This home offers laminate and tile flooring throughout. The laminate in the main area was just put in a year ago. The kitchen offers plenty of kitchen cabinets for all your kitchen essentials and stainless steel appliances. The dishwasher is a year old. There is a living and family room for all your entertainment needs. The master bedroom has a bonus room, a walk in closet, and an on suite master bathroom. There is a walk in shower in the master bath. The guest bathroom offers a tub/shower combo. The laundry room is inside the home and offers a room for extra storage. The backyard offers plenty of room for a pool and there is a new shed for extra lawn equipment. This home is close to shopping, schools, and restaurants. All you have to do here is move in. Come check out this home, before it is gone!