Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:22 PM

680 SHARON CIRCLE

680 Sharon Circle · (941) 900-4151
Location

680 Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Section 4

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1767 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Here is your opportunity to rent a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1767 square foot home that has been updated within the past few years! This home offers laminate and tile flooring throughout. The laminate in the main area was just put in a year ago. The kitchen offers plenty of kitchen cabinets for all your kitchen essentials and stainless steel appliances. The dishwasher is a year old. There is a living and family room for all your entertainment needs. The master bedroom has a bonus room, a walk in closet, and an on suite master bathroom. There is a walk in shower in the master bath. The guest bathroom offers a tub/shower combo. The laundry room is inside the home and offers a room for extra storage. The backyard offers plenty of room for a pool and there is a new shed for extra lawn equipment. This home is close to shopping, schools, and restaurants. All you have to do here is move in. Come check out this home, before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 SHARON CIRCLE have any available units?
680 SHARON CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 680 SHARON CIRCLE have?
Some of 680 SHARON CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 680 SHARON CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
680 SHARON CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 SHARON CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 680 SHARON CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Charlotte.
Does 680 SHARON CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 680 SHARON CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 680 SHARON CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 SHARON CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 SHARON CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 680 SHARON CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 680 SHARON CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 680 SHARON CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 680 SHARON CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 680 SHARON CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 680 SHARON CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 680 SHARON CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
