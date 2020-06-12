All apartments in Port Charlotte
Find more places like 4381 MEAGER CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Charlotte, FL
/
4381 MEAGER CIRCLE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 4:44 AM

4381 MEAGER CIRCLE

4381 Meager Circle · (941) 875-9060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port Charlotte
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4381 Meager Circle, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Section 37

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1462 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
THIS HOME IS BOOKED FROM JANUARY 1st. 2021 TO MARCH 31st. 2021
Vacation Home in Port Charlotte, FL centrally located to every possible restaurant and lots of shopping centers and near the Harbor. 3 Bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage single family home is fully furnished and ready for your home away from home. Heated Pool with enclosed screened in pool cage and a nice covered area for entertaining or just enjoy the sunny beautiful Florida weather.

Kitchen is fully stocked with Dinner Ware, Silver Ware, Drink Ware, and all the pots and pans you will need for your stay. Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Microwave Oven, Range. Laundry Room has a full size washer and dryer. Comes with a reverse osmosis system for clean drinking water. This home will accommodate 6 to 8 guests with a Queen Bed in the Master Bedroom, Queen bed in the Guest Bedroom and Twin Beds in the 2nd. Guest Bedroom. Master Bathroom has Walk-in Shower, Guest Bathroom has a Tub/Shower Combo and serves as a guest bathroom for the pool area.

For additional prices and fees, call Agent.

Includes Electric, Water, Cable and Internet

Owner is okay with just ONE (1) Small Dog only
NO CATS AS PER OWNER’S ALLERGIES – NO EXCEPTIONS PLEASE

Pet Policy:
Pet Deposit (Refundable Provided no damages)
A PHOTO OF ALL PETS MUST BE ATTACHED TO THE APPLICATION (REQUIRED)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4381 MEAGER CIRCLE have any available units?
4381 MEAGER CIRCLE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4381 MEAGER CIRCLE have?
Some of 4381 MEAGER CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4381 MEAGER CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4381 MEAGER CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4381 MEAGER CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4381 MEAGER CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 4381 MEAGER CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4381 MEAGER CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 4381 MEAGER CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4381 MEAGER CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4381 MEAGER CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4381 MEAGER CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4381 MEAGER CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4381 MEAGER CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4381 MEAGER CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4381 MEAGER CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4381 MEAGER CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4381 MEAGER CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4381 MEAGER CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33954
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln
Port Charlotte, FL 33954

Similar Pages

Port Charlotte 2 BedroomsPort Charlotte Apartments with Balcony
Port Charlotte Apartments with GaragePort Charlotte Apartments with Parking
Port Charlotte Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLPort LaBelle, FL
South Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPalmetto, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLLaurel, FLSebring, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Florida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity