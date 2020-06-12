4381 MEAGER CIRCLE

Amenities

THIS HOME IS BOOKED FROM JANUARY 1st. 2021 TO MARCH 31st. 2021

Vacation Home in Port Charlotte, FL centrally located to every possible restaurant and lots of shopping centers and near the Harbor. 3 Bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage single family home is fully furnished and ready for your home away from home. Heated Pool with enclosed screened in pool cage and a nice covered area for entertaining or just enjoy the sunny beautiful Florida weather.



Kitchen is fully stocked with Dinner Ware, Silver Ware, Drink Ware, and all the pots and pans you will need for your stay. Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Microwave Oven, Range. Laundry Room has a full size washer and dryer. Comes with a reverse osmosis system for clean drinking water. This home will accommodate 6 to 8 guests with a Queen Bed in the Master Bedroom, Queen bed in the Guest Bedroom and Twin Beds in the 2nd. Guest Bedroom. Master Bathroom has Walk-in Shower, Guest Bathroom has a Tub/Shower Combo and serves as a guest bathroom for the pool area.



For additional prices and fees, call Agent.



Includes Electric, Water, Cable and Internet



Owner is okay with just ONE (1) Small Dog only

NO CATS AS PER OWNER’S ALLERGIES – NO EXCEPTIONS PLEASE



Pet Policy:

Pet Deposit (Refundable Provided no damages)

A PHOTO OF ALL PETS MUST BE ATTACHED TO THE APPLICATION (REQUIRED)