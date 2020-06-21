All apartments in Port Charlotte
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

401 Skylark Lane SW

401 Skylark Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

401 Skylark Lane Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Section 5

Amenities

401 Skylark Lane NW, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 - Annual Unfurnished rental. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with carport is located in the heart of Port Charlotte with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and medical facilities. The home boasts of a fully equipped kitchen, window treatments, ceiling fans, tile and laminate flooring, walk in closet in the master bedroom, inside laundry with washer/dryer, air condition cooled enclosed lanai. Lawn care is up to the tenant. Pets negotiable with owner's approval. No smoking. To set up a showing contact Christine at 941-255-7212

(RLNE5845414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Skylark Lane SW have any available units?
401 Skylark Lane SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Charlotte, FL.
What amenities does 401 Skylark Lane SW have?
Some of 401 Skylark Lane SW's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Skylark Lane SW currently offering any rent specials?
401 Skylark Lane SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Skylark Lane SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Skylark Lane SW is pet friendly.
Does 401 Skylark Lane SW offer parking?
Yes, 401 Skylark Lane SW does offer parking.
Does 401 Skylark Lane SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 Skylark Lane SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Skylark Lane SW have a pool?
No, 401 Skylark Lane SW does not have a pool.
Does 401 Skylark Lane SW have accessible units?
No, 401 Skylark Lane SW does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Skylark Lane SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Skylark Lane SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Skylark Lane SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 401 Skylark Lane SW has units with air conditioning.
