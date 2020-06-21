401 Skylark Lane SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

401 Skylark Lane NW, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 - Annual Unfurnished rental. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with carport is located in the heart of Port Charlotte with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and medical facilities. The home boasts of a fully equipped kitchen, window treatments, ceiling fans, tile and laminate flooring, walk in closet in the master bedroom, inside laundry with washer/dryer, air condition cooled enclosed lanai. Lawn care is up to the tenant. Pets negotiable with owner's approval. No smoking. To set up a showing contact Christine at 941-255-7212



