401 Skylark Lane SW

401 Skylark Lane NW, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 - Annual Unfurnished rental. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with carport is located in the heart of Port Charlotte with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and medical facilities. The home boasts of a fully equipped kitchen, window treatments, ceiling fans, tile and laminate flooring, walk in closet in the master bedroom, inside laundry with washer/dryer, air condition cooled enclosed lanai. Lawn care is up to the tenant. Pets negotiable with owner's approval. No smoking. To set up a showing contact Christine at 941-255-7212
