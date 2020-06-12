3006 Caring Way #406

Amenities

CENTRALLY LOCATED- ANNUAL OR SEASONAL - * Suitable for medical professionals. Walking distance to hospitals

* Unfurnished Annual Rental

* 2-bedrooms, 2-bath

* Under building secured parking

* Keyed secured entry

* Heated Pool

* Tennis court



UNFURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL- Available now. Furniture / furnishings shown are not included. This is a well maintained, updated condo only walking distance from hospitals, medical offices, shopping, dining etc. Stainless steel appliances, and updated kitchen. Large screened lanai. Building has elevators. The unit comes with an under the building assigned parking space. The community features an onsite manager, heated pool, tennis courts, shuffle board, activities and recreation room.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5143496)