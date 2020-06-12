All apartments in Port Charlotte
Find more places like 3006 Caring Way #406.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Charlotte, FL
/
3006 Caring Way #406
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3006 Caring Way #406

3006 Caring Way · (941) 833-4777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port Charlotte
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3006 Caring Way, Port Charlotte, FL 33952

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3006 Caring Way #406 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 807 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
elevator
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
CENTRALLY LOCATED- ANNUAL OR SEASONAL - * Suitable for medical professionals. Walking distance to hospitals
* Unfurnished Annual Rental
* 2-bedrooms, 2-bath
* Under building secured parking
* Keyed secured entry
* Heated Pool
* Tennis court

UNFURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL- Available now. Furniture / furnishings shown are not included. This is a well maintained, updated condo only walking distance from hospitals, medical offices, shopping, dining etc. Stainless steel appliances, and updated kitchen. Large screened lanai. Building has elevators. The unit comes with an under the building assigned parking space. The community features an onsite manager, heated pool, tennis courts, shuffle board, activities and recreation room.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5143496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 Caring Way #406 have any available units?
3006 Caring Way #406 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3006 Caring Way #406 have?
Some of 3006 Caring Way #406's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 Caring Way #406 currently offering any rent specials?
3006 Caring Way #406 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 Caring Way #406 pet-friendly?
No, 3006 Caring Way #406 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Charlotte.
Does 3006 Caring Way #406 offer parking?
Yes, 3006 Caring Way #406 does offer parking.
Does 3006 Caring Way #406 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3006 Caring Way #406 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 Caring Way #406 have a pool?
Yes, 3006 Caring Way #406 has a pool.
Does 3006 Caring Way #406 have accessible units?
No, 3006 Caring Way #406 does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 Caring Way #406 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 Caring Way #406 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3006 Caring Way #406 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3006 Caring Way #406 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3006 Caring Way #406?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33954
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln
Port Charlotte, FL 33954

Similar Pages

Port Charlotte 2 BedroomsPort Charlotte Apartments with Balcony
Port Charlotte Apartments with GaragePort Charlotte Apartments with Parking
Port Charlotte Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLPort LaBelle, FL
South Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPalmetto, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLLaurel, FLSebring, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Florida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity