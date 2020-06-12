2300 Aaron St. #109

Amenities
Annual furnished rental centrally located in Port Charlotte - • 55+ Community
• First floor condo
• Fully furnished ready to move in, annual rental only
• 2-Bedroom 2-Bathroom
• Updated kitchen cabinets, appliances and counter tops
• Open floor plan
• Newer furniture
• Central location
• Close to hospitals, shopping and dining
• Swimming pool, shuffleboard, tennis courts and clubhouse
• Short distance to Port Charlotte Cultural Center
• Laundry available on site
• **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5712881)