2300 Aaron St. #109

Annual furnished rental centrally located in Port Charlotte - • 55+ Community

• First floor condo

• Fully furnished ready to move in, annual rental only

• 2-Bedroom 2-Bathroom

• Updated kitchen cabinets, appliances and counter tops

• Open floor plan

• Newer furniture

• Central location

• Close to hospitals, shopping and dining

• Swimming pool, shuffleboard, tennis courts and clubhouse

• Short distance to Port Charlotte Cultural Center

• Laundry available on site

• **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment



No Pets Allowed



