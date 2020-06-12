All apartments in Port Charlotte
2300 Aaron St. #109
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

2300 Aaron St. #109

2300 Aaron Street · (813) 756-1467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2300 Aaron Street, Port Charlotte, FL 33952

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2300 Aaron St. #109 · Avail. now

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 869 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
shuffle board
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Annual furnished rental centrally located in Port Charlotte - • 55+ Community
• First floor condo
• Fully furnished ready to move in, annual rental only
• 2-Bedroom 2-Bathroom
• Updated kitchen cabinets, appliances and counter tops
• Open floor plan
• Newer furniture
• Central location
• Close to hospitals, shopping and dining
• Swimming pool, shuffleboard, tennis courts and clubhouse
• Short distance to Port Charlotte Cultural Center
• Laundry available on site
• **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5712881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Aaron St. #109 have any available units?
2300 Aaron St. #109 has a unit available for $1,170 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2300 Aaron St. #109 have?
Some of 2300 Aaron St. #109's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Aaron St. #109 currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Aaron St. #109 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Aaron St. #109 pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Aaron St. #109 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Charlotte.
Does 2300 Aaron St. #109 offer parking?
No, 2300 Aaron St. #109 does not offer parking.
Does 2300 Aaron St. #109 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Aaron St. #109 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Aaron St. #109 have a pool?
Yes, 2300 Aaron St. #109 has a pool.
Does 2300 Aaron St. #109 have accessible units?
No, 2300 Aaron St. #109 does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Aaron St. #109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Aaron St. #109 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 Aaron St. #109 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2300 Aaron St. #109 has units with air conditioning.
