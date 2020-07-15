All apartments in Port Charlotte
21880 Felton Ave

21880 Felton Avenue · (305) 908-3831
Location

21880 Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Section 33

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1342 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
This home has been remodeled and updated. This is a full 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a large screened covered lanai area. Don't wait long, rents are on the rise.

3 Bedroom 2 bath 1,400 Sq Ft, Single Family home in a great neighborhood.

Rent: $1,250.00 / month

To move in we require one month security deposit + first and last month rent
$3,750.00 - Total to move in

Pets are allowed under 50 lb with $250 cleaning fee

Schedule viewing appointment https://calendly.com/nationone/21880-felton-ave

Fill out an application https://nationone.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
3 bed 2 bath 1,342 Sq Ft Single Family Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21880 Felton Ave have any available units?
21880 Felton Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21880 Felton Ave have?
Some of 21880 Felton Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21880 Felton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
21880 Felton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21880 Felton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 21880 Felton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 21880 Felton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 21880 Felton Ave offers parking.
Does 21880 Felton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21880 Felton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21880 Felton Ave have a pool?
No, 21880 Felton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 21880 Felton Ave have accessible units?
No, 21880 Felton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 21880 Felton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 21880 Felton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21880 Felton Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21880 Felton Ave has units with air conditioning.
