21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE

Amenities
THIS HOUSE IS A GEM! A MUST RENT FOR SNOWBIRDS! Featuring a spacious living space with:
• Pool Table/Billiards
• Giant movie screen size TV
• Cable/Internet
• Bar table on back pool deck
• Beautiful Screen-in pool and spa
• Sand box
• Dock/Boat Ramp
• Fishing Poles, access
• Canoe, Kayak
• Fire Pit
• Fitness Room
This house has so much to offer, you will never want to leave! 3bed, 2 bath, single family residence. Located near:
• Punta Gorda Airport
• Punta Gorda Bridge
• Charlotte Harbor and beaches
• The soon-to-come resorts of Charlotte Harbor
• Restaurants, Shopping
• 20 minutes from the Ray’s/Bluecrabs Baseball stadium/Charlotte County Fairgrounds
$3800 In season, $2800 off season, $1500 Deposit
Call to book this house right away!