21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet cafe fire pit gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access

THIS HOUSE IS A GEM! A MUST RENT FOR SNOWBIRDS! Featuring a spacious living space with:

• Pool Table/Billiards

• Giant movie screen size TV

• Cable/Internet

• Bar table on back pool deck

• Beautiful Screen-in pool and spa

• Sand box

• Dock/Boat Ramp

• Fishing Poles, access

• Canoe, Kayak

• Fire Pit

• Fitness Room

This house has so much to offer, you will never want to leave! 3bed, 2 bath, single family residence. Located near:

• Punta Gorda Airport

• Punta Gorda Bridge

• Charlotte Harbor and beaches

• The soon-to-come resorts of Charlotte Harbor

• Restaurants, Shopping

• 20 minutes from the Ray’s/Bluecrabs Baseball stadium/Charlotte County Fairgrounds

$3800 In season, $2800 off season, $1500 Deposit

Call to book this house right away!