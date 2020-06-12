All apartments in Port Charlotte
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE

21667 Edgewater Drive · (941) 875-9060
Location

21667 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Section 40

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2334 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet cafe
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
THIS HOUSE IS A GEM! A MUST RENT FOR SNOWBIRDS! Featuring a spacious living space with:
• Pool Table/Billiards
• Giant movie screen size TV
• Cable/Internet
• Bar table on back pool deck
• Beautiful Screen-in pool and spa
• Sand box
• Dock/Boat Ramp
• Fishing Poles, access
• Canoe, Kayak
• Fire Pit
• Fitness Room
This house has so much to offer, you will never want to leave! 3bed, 2 bath, single family residence. Located near:
• Punta Gorda Airport
• Punta Gorda Bridge
• Charlotte Harbor and beaches
• The soon-to-come resorts of Charlotte Harbor
• Restaurants, Shopping
• 20 minutes from the Ray’s/Bluecrabs Baseball stadium/Charlotte County Fairgrounds
Call to book this house right away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE have any available units?
21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Charlotte.
Does 21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
