All apartments in Port Charlotte
Find more places like 21466 Michigan Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Charlotte, FL
/
21466 Michigan Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

21466 Michigan Ave

21466 Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Port Charlotte
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

21466 Michigan Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL 33954
Section 27

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This beautiful home features 3 large bedrooms with 2 baths and 2 stall garage in perfect location. Huge master suite with dual walk in closets and spacious bathroom with sliding glass doors out to the screened in lanai. Kitchen is centrally located with eat in breakfast bar and pass through window out to screened in lanai for entertaining. Beautifully decorated with fresh paint and updated flooring. Washer and dryer provided.
A must see!
Centrally located just off of Harbor Blvd near Peachland. Great neighborhood with easy access to shopping, parks, hospitals and restaurants. I quick drive down Harbor Blvd. takes you to the Beach Complex with its playground & heated community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21466 Michigan Ave have any available units?
21466 Michigan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Charlotte, FL.
What amenities does 21466 Michigan Ave have?
Some of 21466 Michigan Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21466 Michigan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
21466 Michigan Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21466 Michigan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 21466 Michigan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Charlotte.
Does 21466 Michigan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 21466 Michigan Ave does offer parking.
Does 21466 Michigan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21466 Michigan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21466 Michigan Ave have a pool?
Yes, 21466 Michigan Ave has a pool.
Does 21466 Michigan Ave have accessible units?
No, 21466 Michigan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 21466 Michigan Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21466 Michigan Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 21466 Michigan Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 21466 Michigan Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33954
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln
Port Charlotte, FL 33954

Similar Pages

Port Charlotte 2 BedroomsPort Charlotte Apartments with Balcony
Port Charlotte Apartments with GaragePort Charlotte Apartments with Parking
Port Charlotte Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLPort LaBelle, FL
South Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPalmetto, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLLaurel, FLSebring, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Florida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee