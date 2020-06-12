21466 Michigan Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This beautiful home features 3 large bedrooms with 2 baths and 2 stall garage in perfect location. Huge master suite with dual walk in closets and spacious bathroom with sliding glass doors out to the screened in lanai. Kitchen is centrally located with eat in breakfast bar and pass through window out to screened in lanai for entertaining. Beautifully decorated with fresh paint and updated flooring. Washer and dryer provided.

A must see!

Centrally located just off of Harbor Blvd near Peachland. Great neighborhood with easy access to shopping, parks, hospitals and restaurants. I quick drive down Harbor Blvd. takes you to the Beach Complex with its playground & heated community pool.