21150 GERTRUDE AVENUE

Spacious one (1) Bedroom, one (1) Bath Villa located walking distance of all medical facilities, shopping and directly across the street from the Cultural Center. There are many activities at the Cultural Center including a public restaurant with very delicious foods cooked daily and fresh. Cultural Center offers low cost 2nd. Hand store that you can purchase anything from clothing to furniture and everything in between.

Unit has all new Pergo Flooring , new water heater, has been completely re-piped with New PVC Plumbing, new toilet and tub.

Cozy kitchen that is open to the living room/dining area. Comes with a Refrigerator, Stove and range hood. Plenty of cabinet space above and below the counters.

Sunshine Villas is monitored by 24 hour security cameras.