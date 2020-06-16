All apartments in Port Charlotte
Find more places like 18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Charlotte, FL
/
18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE

18371 Edgewater Drive · (941) 875-9060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port Charlotte
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

18371 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Section 37

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1336 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BOOKED JANUARY 2021 TO MARCH 2021
Beautiful and spacious Heated Pool Home in Port Charlotte located on Edgewater Drive: Two (2) Master bedroom style home with Three (3) Baths, two (2) car garage, and Solar Heated Pool. Screened in Pool deck and shaded area for sitting and relaxing.
1st. Master Bedroom has King Size bed and has sliding glass window access to the pool and lanai. The Bathroom in the 1st. Master bedroom has a walk-in Shower and walk in closet. 2nd. Master bedroom has two (2) full size beds, Large walk – in Shower. The 3rd. bathroom is for guest to use. Galley type kitchen has all the updated kitchen appliances, fully stocked with pots, pans, dinner ware, silverware. Tile flooring in the kitchen and dining area: Carpets in the living room and bedrooms.
This is a great vacation home to get away from the cold winters of North. Just bring your clothing and bathing suits. Weather is beautiful all year round.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE have any available units?
18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Charlotte.
Does 18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln
Port Charlotte, FL 33954
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33954

Similar Pages

Port Charlotte 2 BedroomsPort Charlotte Apartments with Balcony
Port Charlotte Apartments with GaragePort Charlotte Apartments with Parking
Port Charlotte Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLPort LaBelle, FL
South Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPalmetto, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLLaurel, FLSebring, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Florida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity