18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

BOOKED JANUARY 2021 TO MARCH 2021

Beautiful and spacious Heated Pool Home in Port Charlotte located on Edgewater Drive: Two (2) Master bedroom style home with Three (3) Baths, two (2) car garage, and Solar Heated Pool. Screened in Pool deck and shaded area for sitting and relaxing.

1st. Master Bedroom has King Size bed and has sliding glass window access to the pool and lanai. The Bathroom in the 1st. Master bedroom has a walk-in Shower and walk in closet. 2nd. Master bedroom has two (2) full size beds, Large walk – in Shower. The 3rd. bathroom is for guest to use. Galley type kitchen has all the updated kitchen appliances, fully stocked with pots, pans, dinner ware, silverware. Tile flooring in the kitchen and dining area: Carpets in the living room and bedrooms.

This is a great vacation home to get away from the cold winters of North. Just bring your clothing and bathing suits. Weather is beautiful all year round.