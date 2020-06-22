Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

18114 Avonsdale Circle Port Charlotte - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home on a canal with dock in Port Charlotte. This home is tastefully furnished, has a screened lanai with a beautiful canal view and large fenced yard. Tenants will have the use of one shed in yard. There is a one car garage.

Available for season 2020 February, March, April, May.

Cable and internet included, water and electric included with a cap. Small dog up to 40lbs considered.

Please call Bonnie at 941-626-1537 for information on renting this lovely home this winter!

$2800.00 per month plus 12% tax monthly.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5853314)