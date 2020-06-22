All apartments in Port Charlotte
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

18114 Avonsdale Circle

18114 Avonsdale Circle · (941) 255-7200
Location

18114 Avonsdale Circle, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Section 79

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18114 Avonsdale Circle · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1395 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
18114 Avonsdale Circle Port Charlotte - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home on a canal with dock in Port Charlotte. This home is tastefully furnished, has a screened lanai with a beautiful canal view and large fenced yard. Tenants will have the use of one shed in yard. There is a one car garage.
Available for season 2020 February, March, April, May.
Cable and internet included, water and electric included with a cap. Small dog up to 40lbs considered.
Please call Bonnie at 941-626-1537 for information on renting this lovely home this winter!
$2800.00 per month plus 12% tax monthly.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18114 Avonsdale Circle have any available units?
18114 Avonsdale Circle has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18114 Avonsdale Circle have?
Some of 18114 Avonsdale Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18114 Avonsdale Circle currently offering any rent specials?
18114 Avonsdale Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18114 Avonsdale Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 18114 Avonsdale Circle is pet friendly.
Does 18114 Avonsdale Circle offer parking?
Yes, 18114 Avonsdale Circle does offer parking.
Does 18114 Avonsdale Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18114 Avonsdale Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18114 Avonsdale Circle have a pool?
Yes, 18114 Avonsdale Circle has a pool.
Does 18114 Avonsdale Circle have accessible units?
No, 18114 Avonsdale Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 18114 Avonsdale Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 18114 Avonsdale Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18114 Avonsdale Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 18114 Avonsdale Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
