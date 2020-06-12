All apartments in Port Charlotte
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

18069 OHARA DRIVE

18069 Ohara Drive · (941) 380-6263
Location

18069 Ohara Drive, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Section 79

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Paradise awaits you! Updated and tastefully appointed sailboat waterfront pool home with direct boat access to Charlotte Harbor and then on to the Gulf of Mexico has everything needed for the boating enthusiast including 50 foot dock with water and 220 electricity, 15,000 lb boat lift with new cover, space for 2nd boat, newer concrete seawall, and boat parking on extended driveway. Home offers ceramic tile, blinds and window treatments throughout, color accent walls, decorator light and fan fixtures, dedicated laundry area with washer and dryer, security system, and storm shutters. Updated eat in kitchen boasts wood cabinetry with deep drawers, tile back splash, smooth counters, stainless appliances with 3 door fridge, spacious built in breakfast bar, and pass through window to lanai for easy entertaining. Master bedroom has crown molding, sliders to the lanai with view of pool and waterway, and updated en suite bath with spacious shower. You will spend most of your time on the spacious 36 by 11 extended lanai enjoying your heated pool and view of the beautiful waterway. Nice curb appeal with fresh exterior paint, landscape curbing, decorative rock, and mature palms and lush tropical foliage. Proximity to local beaches, dining, shopping, and golf courses makes this property ideal for the Florida lifestyle. Also, easy access to public waterfront parks with bike and walking trails and picnic areas. FURNISHINGS MAY CHANGE - updates will be provided upon interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18069 OHARA DRIVE have any available units?
18069 OHARA DRIVE has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18069 OHARA DRIVE have?
Some of 18069 OHARA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18069 OHARA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18069 OHARA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18069 OHARA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18069 OHARA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Charlotte.
Does 18069 OHARA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 18069 OHARA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 18069 OHARA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18069 OHARA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18069 OHARA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18069 OHARA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18069 OHARA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18069 OHARA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18069 OHARA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18069 OHARA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18069 OHARA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18069 OHARA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
