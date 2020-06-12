18069 OHARA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Paradise awaits you! Updated and tastefully appointed sailboat waterfront pool home with direct boat access to Charlotte Harbor and then on to the Gulf of Mexico has everything needed for the boating enthusiast including 50 foot dock with water and 220 electricity, 15,000 lb boat lift with new cover, space for 2nd boat, newer concrete seawall, and boat parking on extended driveway. Home offers ceramic tile, blinds and window treatments throughout, color accent walls, decorator light and fan fixtures, dedicated laundry area with washer and dryer, security system, and storm shutters. Updated eat in kitchen boasts wood cabinetry with deep drawers, tile back splash, smooth counters, stainless appliances with 3 door fridge, spacious built in breakfast bar, and pass through window to lanai for easy entertaining. Master bedroom has crown molding, sliders to the lanai with view of pool and waterway, and updated en suite bath with spacious shower. You will spend most of your time on the spacious 36 by 11 extended lanai enjoying your heated pool and view of the beautiful waterway. Nice curb appeal with fresh exterior paint, landscape curbing, decorative rock, and mature palms and lush tropical foliage. Proximity to local beaches, dining, shopping, and golf courses makes this property ideal for the Florida lifestyle. Also, easy access to public waterfront parks with bike and walking trails and picnic areas. FURNISHINGS MAY CHANGE - updates will be provided upon interest.