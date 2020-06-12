All apartments in Port Charlotte
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:48 PM

177 CARLISLE AVENUE NW

177 Carlisle Avenue Northwest · (941) 276-6015
Location

177 Carlisle Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Section 2

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1844 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful waterfront home! 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage with a split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen has a breakfast bar with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The living room extends out to the family room at the rear of the house. The expansive view of the Sunrise Waterway from this room is so breathtaking and peaceful. The view continues through the screened in lanai. There is a 10,000 lb boat lift for your toy as well as davits. Close to the Harbor, Port Charlotte Beach & Park and fishing pier. This rental can be rented with or without furniture. NO PETS Permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 CARLISLE AVENUE NW have any available units?
177 CARLISLE AVENUE NW has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 177 CARLISLE AVENUE NW have?
Some of 177 CARLISLE AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 CARLISLE AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
177 CARLISLE AVENUE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 CARLISLE AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 177 CARLISLE AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Charlotte.
Does 177 CARLISLE AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 177 CARLISLE AVENUE NW does offer parking.
Does 177 CARLISLE AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 177 CARLISLE AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 CARLISLE AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 177 CARLISLE AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 177 CARLISLE AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 177 CARLISLE AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 177 CARLISLE AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 177 CARLISLE AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 177 CARLISLE AVENUE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 177 CARLISLE AVENUE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
