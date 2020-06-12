177 CARLISLE AVENUE NW

Amenities

Beautiful waterfront home! 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage with a split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen has a breakfast bar with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The living room extends out to the family room at the rear of the house. The expansive view of the Sunrise Waterway from this room is so breathtaking and peaceful. The view continues through the screened in lanai. There is a 10,000 lb boat lift for your toy as well as davits. Close to the Harbor, Port Charlotte Beach & Park and fishing pier. This rental can be rented with or without furniture. NO PETS Permitted.