101 Salem Avenue Northwest

101 Salem Avenue Northwest · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2017651
Location

101 Salem Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Section 6

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,670

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1451 sqft

Amenities

Perfect Rent-to-Own Home on Sunrise Waterway!
10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this home on SALTWATER CANAL front! Perfect for your year-round home or a Winter retreat!! Situated on the Sunrise Waterway -- by boat its less than 10 minutes to the open water and only a few minute boat ride to Port Charlotte Beach!! Only a 7-block walk with sidewalks the entire way to the Port Charlotte Beach complex which boasts a fishing pier, basketball court, playground, public pool and boat ramp! Great fishing!! Within walking distance to Higgs Park! There is tile throughout the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms! This home is BRIGHT AND AIRY and features a 24x11 Florida room off of the living room with beautiful views of the water! There is a 12x10 bonus room that isn't under air - perfect for storage, a workshop or it could even be converted to a 3rd bedroom with a window A/C unit! This home features concrete curbing, accordion hurricane shutters and extra driveway space to park your RV or boat! According to the property records, this home is a total of 1451 square feet including the large Florida room and the bonus room! Sidewalks in the neighborhood for ease of walking!
We have dozens of pet-friendly, Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All of our homes can be purchased or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.
Listing courtesy of RE/MAX PALM PCS
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Salem Avenue Northwest have any available units?
101 Salem Avenue Northwest has a unit available for $1,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Salem Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 101 Salem Avenue Northwest's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Salem Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
101 Salem Avenue Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Salem Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Salem Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 101 Salem Avenue Northwest offer parking?
No, 101 Salem Avenue Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 101 Salem Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Salem Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Salem Avenue Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 101 Salem Avenue Northwest has a pool.
Does 101 Salem Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 101 Salem Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Salem Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Salem Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Salem Avenue Northwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 101 Salem Avenue Northwest has units with air conditioning.
