101 Salem Avenue Northwest

Perfect Rent-to-Own Home on Sunrise Waterway!

10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this home on SALTWATER CANAL front! Perfect for your year-round home or a Winter retreat!! Situated on the Sunrise Waterway -- by boat its less than 10 minutes to the open water and only a few minute boat ride to Port Charlotte Beach!! Only a 7-block walk with sidewalks the entire way to the Port Charlotte Beach complex which boasts a fishing pier, basketball court, playground, public pool and boat ramp! Great fishing!! Within walking distance to Higgs Park! There is tile throughout the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms! This home is BRIGHT AND AIRY and features a 24x11 Florida room off of the living room with beautiful views of the water! There is a 12x10 bonus room that isn't under air - perfect for storage, a workshop or it could even be converted to a 3rd bedroom with a window A/C unit! This home features concrete curbing, accordion hurricane shutters and extra driveway space to park your RV or boat! According to the property records, this home is a total of 1451 square feet including the large Florida room and the bonus room! Sidewalks in the neighborhood for ease of walking!

We have dozens of pet-friendly, Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All of our homes can be purchased or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.

