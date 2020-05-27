All apartments in Polk County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

794 Chelsea Dr.

794 Chelsea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

794 Chelsea Drive, Polk County, FL 33897

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Townhouse in Legacy Park, Davenport - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhouse with almost 1100 sq ft. Excellent location close to shopping, restaurants and attractions. Kitchen equipped with all appliances, refrigerator, range, microwave & dishwasher. Living room opens to screened in lanai. Both bedrooms are on 2nd floor, large master with on suite. Ceramic tile flooring in first floor and carpet on stairs and second floor. Located off HWY 27 near 192 and short drive to I4.

Available on or around April 14, 2019.

Call today to schedule your private showing!

Ackley Florida Property Management
407-846-8846
www.ackleyflorida.com

Sorry, no section or pets

12 Month Lease
$60 Application Fee
$125 Lease Doc Fee (Once approved)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4743156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 794 Chelsea Dr. have any available units?
794 Chelsea Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 794 Chelsea Dr. have?
Some of 794 Chelsea Dr.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 794 Chelsea Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
794 Chelsea Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 794 Chelsea Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 794 Chelsea Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 794 Chelsea Dr. offer parking?
No, 794 Chelsea Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 794 Chelsea Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 794 Chelsea Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 794 Chelsea Dr. have a pool?
No, 794 Chelsea Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 794 Chelsea Dr. have accessible units?
No, 794 Chelsea Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 794 Chelsea Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 794 Chelsea Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 794 Chelsea Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 794 Chelsea Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
