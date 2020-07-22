668 LAKE DEXTER CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

LAKE DEXTER WOODS REMODELED 3BR/2.5BA - Two Story 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath with 1320 sq. ft. Great open floor plan, 2 car garage with a fenced yard. Great location!! Close to schools, shopping & attractions. Is located in a Waterfront Community, blocks away from Legoland. New kitchen, stainless appliances, new flooring, freshly painted, new baths. Large back, huge back yard, fenced. Community amenities such as pool, dock and boat ramp into Lake Dexter! Washer and Dryer Hookups. NO PETS.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



An appointment will be required for showings.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



