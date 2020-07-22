All apartments in Polk County
668 LAKE DEXTER CIR
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

668 LAKE DEXTER CIR

668 Lake Dexter Circle Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

668 Lake Dexter Circle Southeast, Polk County, FL 33884

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
LAKE DEXTER WOODS REMODELED 3BR/2.5BA - Two Story 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath with 1320 sq. ft. Great open floor plan, 2 car garage with a fenced yard. Great location!! Close to schools, shopping & attractions. Is located in a Waterfront Community, blocks away from Legoland. New kitchen, stainless appliances, new flooring, freshly painted, new baths. Large back, huge back yard, fenced. Community amenities such as pool, dock and boat ramp into Lake Dexter! Washer and Dryer Hookups. NO PETS.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

An appointment will be required for showings.

For more information visit, www.hamptonandhampton.com

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5694101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 668 LAKE DEXTER CIR have any available units?
668 LAKE DEXTER CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 668 LAKE DEXTER CIR have?
Some of 668 LAKE DEXTER CIR's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 668 LAKE DEXTER CIR currently offering any rent specials?
668 LAKE DEXTER CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 LAKE DEXTER CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 668 LAKE DEXTER CIR is pet friendly.
Does 668 LAKE DEXTER CIR offer parking?
Yes, 668 LAKE DEXTER CIR offers parking.
Does 668 LAKE DEXTER CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 668 LAKE DEXTER CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 LAKE DEXTER CIR have a pool?
Yes, 668 LAKE DEXTER CIR has a pool.
Does 668 LAKE DEXTER CIR have accessible units?
No, 668 LAKE DEXTER CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 668 LAKE DEXTER CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 668 LAKE DEXTER CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 668 LAKE DEXTER CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 668 LAKE DEXTER CIR has units with air conditioning.
