Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

3095 FORT SOCRUM VILLAGE BOULEVARD

3095 Fort Socrum Village Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3095 Fort Socrum Village Boulevard, Polk County, FL 33810

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn that wraps around to the backyard, where you’ll find a patio area for cooking out and weekend entertaining. The interior features laminate flooring and plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout, vaulted ceilings, cozy bedrooms with lots of closet space and easy access to the updated bathrooms, and a kitchen equipped with recessed lighting, a breakfast bar, and ample cabinetry and updated appliances. Make this your home and apply today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3095 FORT SOCRUM VILLAGE BOULEVARD have any available units?
3095 FORT SOCRUM VILLAGE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 3095 FORT SOCRUM VILLAGE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3095 FORT SOCRUM VILLAGE BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3095 FORT SOCRUM VILLAGE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3095 FORT SOCRUM VILLAGE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3095 FORT SOCRUM VILLAGE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3095 FORT SOCRUM VILLAGE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 3095 FORT SOCRUM VILLAGE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 3095 FORT SOCRUM VILLAGE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 3095 FORT SOCRUM VILLAGE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3095 FORT SOCRUM VILLAGE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3095 FORT SOCRUM VILLAGE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 3095 FORT SOCRUM VILLAGE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 3095 FORT SOCRUM VILLAGE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3095 FORT SOCRUM VILLAGE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3095 FORT SOCRUM VILLAGE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3095 FORT SOCRUM VILLAGE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3095 FORT SOCRUM VILLAGE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3095 FORT SOCRUM VILLAGE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
