3095 FORT SOCRUM VILLAGE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn that wraps around to the backyard, where you’ll find a patio area for cooking out and weekend entertaining. The interior features laminate flooring and plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout, vaulted ceilings, cozy bedrooms with lots of closet space and easy access to the updated bathrooms, and a kitchen equipped with recessed lighting, a breakfast bar, and ample cabinetry and updated appliances. Make this your home and apply today!



