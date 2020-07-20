All apartments in Polk County
2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B
2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B

2450 Us Highway 92 · No Longer Available
Location

2450 Us Highway 92, Polk County, FL 33881

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Nice and clean 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment in lakefront apartment community. Tile floor. AC. Original stone work in bath. Easy drive to Winter Haven, Auburndale and Lake Alfred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B have any available units?
2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
Is 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B currently offering any rent specials?
2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B pet-friendly?
No, 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B offer parking?
No, 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B does not offer parking.
Does 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B have a pool?
No, 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B does not have a pool.
Does 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B have accessible units?
No, 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B has units with air conditioning.
