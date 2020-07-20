Rent Calculator
2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B
Last updated June 6 2019 at 3:29 AM
2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B
2450 Us Highway 92
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2450 Us Highway 92, Polk County, FL 33881
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Nice and clean 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment in lakefront apartment community. Tile floor. AC. Original stone work in bath. Easy drive to Winter Haven, Auburndale and Lake Alfred.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B have any available units?
2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Polk County, FL
.
Is 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B currently offering any rent specials?
2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B pet-friendly?
No, 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Polk County
.
Does 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B offer parking?
No, 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B does not offer parking.
Does 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B have a pool?
No, 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B does not have a pool.
Does 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B have accessible units?
No, 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B has units with air conditioning.
