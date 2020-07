Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME in Florida Pines Subdivision. This property has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. As you enter the home you will find a living room /dining room combo. There is a breakfast room in the kitchen area. The home also offers a family room, an inside utility room for your washer and dryer. Property is tenant occupied until August 31st, 2020. Please contact our office for an appointment.