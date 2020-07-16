All apartments in Polk County
14 SADDLEBAG TRAIL N
Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:53 PM

14 SADDLEBAG TRAIL N

14 Saddlebag Trail North · (863) 528-3123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14 Saddlebag Trail North, Polk County, FL 33898
Saddlebag Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$775

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 384 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home is located in the active, gated, 55+ community of Saddlebag Lake Resort. Featuring a large family room and ample storage space, this home is offered partially furnished. The air-conditioned Florida room offers a view of the simple, yet beautiful landscaping. The utility room just off the Florida room provides a washer and dryer and extra room for storage. In addition, Saddlebag Lake Resort offers amenities such as tennis and shuffleboard courts, clubhouse, community pool and Jacuzzi, and beach area. Saddlebag resort has planned activities and various clubs for its residents. Whether you want to relax and enjoy the peace and quiet, or get active and social with your neighbors, this is the perfect place to be! NOTE: Not all furniture in the photos is provided with the rental, but it is partially furnished. Room sizes are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 SADDLEBAG TRAIL N have any available units?
14 SADDLEBAG TRAIL N has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 SADDLEBAG TRAIL N have?
Some of 14 SADDLEBAG TRAIL N's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 SADDLEBAG TRAIL N currently offering any rent specials?
14 SADDLEBAG TRAIL N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 SADDLEBAG TRAIL N pet-friendly?
No, 14 SADDLEBAG TRAIL N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 14 SADDLEBAG TRAIL N offer parking?
Yes, 14 SADDLEBAG TRAIL N offers parking.
Does 14 SADDLEBAG TRAIL N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 SADDLEBAG TRAIL N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 SADDLEBAG TRAIL N have a pool?
Yes, 14 SADDLEBAG TRAIL N has a pool.
Does 14 SADDLEBAG TRAIL N have accessible units?
No, 14 SADDLEBAG TRAIL N does not have accessible units.
Does 14 SADDLEBAG TRAIL N have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 SADDLEBAG TRAIL N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 SADDLEBAG TRAIL N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14 SADDLEBAG TRAIL N has units with air conditioning.
