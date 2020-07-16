14 SADDLEBAG TRAIL N

Amenities

This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home is located in the active, gated, 55+ community of Saddlebag Lake Resort. Featuring a large family room and ample storage space, this home is offered partially furnished. The air-conditioned Florida room offers a view of the simple, yet beautiful landscaping. The utility room just off the Florida room provides a washer and dryer and extra room for storage. In addition, Saddlebag Lake Resort offers amenities such as tennis and shuffleboard courts, clubhouse, community pool and Jacuzzi, and beach area. Saddlebag resort has planned activities and various clubs for its residents. Whether you want to relax and enjoy the peace and quiet, or get active and social with your neighbors, this is the perfect place to be! NOTE: Not all furniture in the photos is provided with the rental, but it is partially furnished. Room sizes are approximate.