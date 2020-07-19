114 Osprey Heights Dr

Amenities

Available May but current tenant will help us show it as the have purchased a new home. We are looking for tenant that wants a really nice home Beautiful 3 Bed / 2 Bath home, Completely updated . This property has a nice open floor plan with a large living room and kitchen and a split bedroom layout. The home features custom ceramic tile, brand new carpets, all new paint inside and out, and upgraded bathrooms. There is large covered and screened lanai overlooking a huge fenced back yard with a utility shed. The home has landscaping. Large driveway and an attached 2 car garage. This home is completely move in ready with a full set of appliances including washer dryer... most pets welcome visit www.citravest.com for more info or call 407 301 4608 Again Available May 1