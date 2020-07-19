All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 114 Osprey Heights Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
114 Osprey Heights Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

114 Osprey Heights Dr

114 Osprey Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

114 Osprey Heights Drive, Polk County, FL 33880

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available May but current tenant will help us show it as the have purchased a new home. We are looking for tenant that wants a really nice home Beautiful 3 Bed / 2 Bath home, Completely updated . This property has a nice open floor plan with a large living room and kitchen and a split bedroom layout. The home features custom ceramic tile, brand new carpets, all new paint inside and out, and upgraded bathrooms. There is large covered and screened lanai overlooking a huge fenced back yard with a utility shed. The home has landscaping. Large driveway and an attached 2 car garage. This home is completely move in ready with a full set of appliances including washer dryer... most pets welcome visit www.citravest.com for more info or call 407 301 4608 Again Available May 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Osprey Heights Dr have any available units?
114 Osprey Heights Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 114 Osprey Heights Dr have?
Some of 114 Osprey Heights Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Osprey Heights Dr currently offering any rent specials?
114 Osprey Heights Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Osprey Heights Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Osprey Heights Dr is pet friendly.
Does 114 Osprey Heights Dr offer parking?
Yes, 114 Osprey Heights Dr offers parking.
Does 114 Osprey Heights Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 Osprey Heights Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Osprey Heights Dr have a pool?
No, 114 Osprey Heights Dr does not have a pool.
Does 114 Osprey Heights Dr have accessible units?
No, 114 Osprey Heights Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Osprey Heights Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Osprey Heights Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Osprey Heights Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 114 Osprey Heights Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir
Winter Haven, FL 33884
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr
Winter Haven, FL 33880

Similar Pages

Polk County Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLFuller Heights, FLWinter Haven, FLCypress Gardens, FLCelebration, FL
Poinciana, FLLake Wales, FLDavenport, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLBartow, FLPlant City, FLSt. Cloud, FLHaines City, FLSouthchase, FLHorizon West, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida