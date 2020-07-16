All apartments in Polk County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

1014 Harden Ct.

1014 Harden Court · (863) 333-5161
Location

1014 Harden Court, Polk County, FL 33813

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1014 Harden Ct. · Avail. Aug 10

$995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
1014 Harden Ct. Available 08/10/20 2Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome - 2 Bedroom 2 bath with Ceramic tile, vaulted ceilings, washer/dryer hook-up, bonus room perfect for den or office. Fenced yard.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2654707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Harden Ct. have any available units?
1014 Harden Ct. has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1014 Harden Ct. have?
Some of 1014 Harden Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Harden Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Harden Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Harden Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1014 Harden Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1014 Harden Ct. offer parking?
No, 1014 Harden Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 1014 Harden Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 Harden Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Harden Ct. have a pool?
No, 1014 Harden Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Harden Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1014 Harden Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Harden Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 Harden Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 Harden Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1014 Harden Ct. has units with air conditioning.
