Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly 24hr maintenance air conditioning

1014 Harden Ct. Available 08/10/20 2Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome - 2 Bedroom 2 bath with Ceramic tile, vaulted ceilings, washer/dryer hook-up, bonus room perfect for den or office. Fenced yard.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2654707)