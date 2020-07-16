Amenities
1014 Harden Ct. Available 08/10/20 2Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome - 2 Bedroom 2 bath with Ceramic tile, vaulted ceilings, washer/dryer hook-up, bonus room perfect for den or office. Fenced yard.
Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee
If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.
Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2654707)