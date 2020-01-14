All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:44 AM

930 Halifax Dr

930 Halifax Drive · No Longer Available
Location

930 Halifax Drive, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LOTS OF UPGRADES BEING DONE! SPACIOUS HOME - for the whole Family. Features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, Living, Dining, and Family Room plus a good size Porch in the back of the House. Back yard is just perfect in case you like having your own Fruit trees. Fresh Paint inside and out, A/C unit has been updated. House is Less than 1 mile from Marigold entrance to Poinciana Pkwy, short and easy Drive to NEW Sun Rail Station or I-4. Come and take a look, you will really like it!! Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Halifax Dr have any available units?
930 Halifax Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 930 Halifax Dr have?
Some of 930 Halifax Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Halifax Dr currently offering any rent specials?
930 Halifax Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Halifax Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 Halifax Dr is pet friendly.
Does 930 Halifax Dr offer parking?
Yes, 930 Halifax Dr offers parking.
Does 930 Halifax Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 930 Halifax Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Halifax Dr have a pool?
No, 930 Halifax Dr does not have a pool.
Does 930 Halifax Dr have accessible units?
No, 930 Halifax Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Halifax Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 Halifax Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 930 Halifax Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 930 Halifax Dr has units with air conditioning.
