930 Halifax Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LOTS OF UPGRADES BEING DONE! SPACIOUS HOME - for the whole Family. Features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, Living, Dining, and Family Room plus a good size Porch in the back of the House. Back yard is just perfect in case you like having your own Fruit trees. Fresh Paint inside and out, A/C unit has been updated. House is Less than 1 mile from Marigold entrance to Poinciana Pkwy, short and easy Drive to NEW Sun Rail Station or I-4. Come and take a look, you will really like it!! Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com