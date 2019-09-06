All apartments in Poinciana
8 Trophy Ln
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:34 AM

8 Trophy Ln

8 Trophy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8 Trophy Lane, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage home. Call or text to schedule a showing.

407-373-4366 Kendrick Laboy

Qualifications:

NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS
CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY
NO LANDLORD DEBT
NO UTILITY DEBT
MINIMUN CREDIT SCORE OF 580

INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($3,525).

*** ASSET PROTECTION INSURANCE REQUIRED, $12/MONTH ***

No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.

We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee), in the office, or by mail with personal checks or money orders. No cash accepted.

National Real Estate
210 N Bumby Ave Suite B
Orlando FL 32803

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Trophy Ln have any available units?
8 Trophy Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 8 Trophy Ln have?
Some of 8 Trophy Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Trophy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8 Trophy Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Trophy Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Trophy Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8 Trophy Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8 Trophy Ln offers parking.
Does 8 Trophy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Trophy Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Trophy Ln have a pool?
No, 8 Trophy Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8 Trophy Ln have accessible units?
No, 8 Trophy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Trophy Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Trophy Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Trophy Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Trophy Ln has units with air conditioning.
