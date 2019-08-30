All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 769 Leonardo Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
769 Leonardo Ct
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:25 PM

769 Leonardo Ct

769 Leonardo Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

769 Leonardo Court, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 car garage home located in Poinciana. Has carpets in the bedrooms and tiles in rest of the house. Enjoy a separate formal living room and family room. Great location minutes away from major stores.
Application: $50 Great Split plan with large formal living room and separate family room, the kitchen has brand new cabinets installed. Back porch for your entertainment. Close to All.

Sorry Not in section 8
Very spacious in the beginning of Poinciana, close to Publix

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 769 Leonardo Ct have any available units?
769 Leonardo Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 769 Leonardo Ct currently offering any rent specials?
769 Leonardo Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 769 Leonardo Ct pet-friendly?
No, 769 Leonardo Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 769 Leonardo Ct offer parking?
Yes, 769 Leonardo Ct offers parking.
Does 769 Leonardo Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 769 Leonardo Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 769 Leonardo Ct have a pool?
No, 769 Leonardo Ct does not have a pool.
Does 769 Leonardo Ct have accessible units?
No, 769 Leonardo Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 769 Leonardo Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 769 Leonardo Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 769 Leonardo Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 769 Leonardo Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPoinciana 3 Bedroom Apartments
Poinciana Apartments with PoolsPoinciana Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Poinciana Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLUniversity, FLFuller Heights, FL
The Villages, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLSeffner, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College