751 SAN JOAQUIN ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible gym on-site laundry parking garage

“Solivita” combines “sun” and “life”, the perfect name for this gated 55+ community in Kissimmee. The incomparable Solivita offers an exciting and unique active lifestyle filled with amenities, events and beautifully designed single-family residences, and is well-located located with easy access to the many allures of Central Florida including two 18 hole Par-72 Golf Courses! 3 Restaurants a fitness center, baseball fields and within a mile of the new Poinciana Medical Center. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is brand new. Owner furnished and decorated to move in but plans have changed. Owner can un-furnish within 2 weeks depending on Holiday schedules. This bright open floor plan has a huge island kitchen with all granite counters. A large dining area and living area. The master suite has a large walk in shower that is handicap modified. The front and back porches are screened which will give a nice cross breeze on those cool winter days! All with paver stones! All major appliances included plus a washer and dryer in the inside laundry room! This is a must see!