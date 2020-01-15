All apartments in Poinciana
751 SAN JOAQUIN ROAD

751 San Joaquin Road · No Longer Available
Location

751 San Joaquin Road, Poinciana, FL 34759
Solivita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
“Solivita” combines “sun” and “life”, the perfect name for this gated 55+ community in Kissimmee. The incomparable Solivita offers an exciting and unique active lifestyle filled with amenities, events and beautifully designed single-family residences, and is well-located located with easy access to the many allures of Central Florida including two 18 hole Par-72 Golf Courses! 3 Restaurants a fitness center, baseball fields and within a mile of the new Poinciana Medical Center. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is brand new. Owner furnished and decorated to move in but plans have changed. Owner can un-furnish within 2 weeks depending on Holiday schedules. This bright open floor plan has a huge island kitchen with all granite counters. A large dining area and living area. The master suite has a large walk in shower that is handicap modified. The front and back porches are screened which will give a nice cross breeze on those cool winter days! All with paver stones! All major appliances included plus a washer and dryer in the inside laundry room! This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 SAN JOAQUIN ROAD have any available units?
751 SAN JOAQUIN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 751 SAN JOAQUIN ROAD have?
Some of 751 SAN JOAQUIN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 SAN JOAQUIN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
751 SAN JOAQUIN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 SAN JOAQUIN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 751 SAN JOAQUIN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 751 SAN JOAQUIN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 751 SAN JOAQUIN ROAD offers parking.
Does 751 SAN JOAQUIN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 751 SAN JOAQUIN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 SAN JOAQUIN ROAD have a pool?
No, 751 SAN JOAQUIN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 751 SAN JOAQUIN ROAD have accessible units?
Yes, 751 SAN JOAQUIN ROAD has accessible units.
Does 751 SAN JOAQUIN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 751 SAN JOAQUIN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 751 SAN JOAQUIN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 751 SAN JOAQUIN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

