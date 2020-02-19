All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 728 Leopard Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
728 Leopard Ct
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

728 Leopard Ct

728 Leopard Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

728 Leopard Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom in Poinciana - Great location for this 3/2! eat in kitchen, garage, nice yard, and much more. Email or call today for appointment to view. Call Kyle Byram 863-877-1669 or email @kbyram@rpmlakeside.com

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.
To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com
Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $1200.00
Lease Admin Fee = $125
Security: 1200.00

NO PETS

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5276891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Leopard Ct have any available units?
728 Leopard Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 728 Leopard Ct currently offering any rent specials?
728 Leopard Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Leopard Ct pet-friendly?
No, 728 Leopard Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 728 Leopard Ct offer parking?
Yes, 728 Leopard Ct offers parking.
Does 728 Leopard Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Leopard Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Leopard Ct have a pool?
No, 728 Leopard Ct does not have a pool.
Does 728 Leopard Ct have accessible units?
No, 728 Leopard Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Leopard Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 Leopard Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 728 Leopard Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 Leopard Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College