Poinciana, FL
719 Harland Ct
Last updated March 11 2020 at 7:46 AM

719 Harland Ct

719 Harland Court · No Longer Available
Location

719 Harland Court, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
34758 zip Osceola side of Poinciana, Located just behind the Publix Plaza.. Newer road now makes this one minutes from Champions Gate exit 58 of I4 this one has an ultra nice kitchen, granite and stainless appliances with 3 beds, 2 baths, recently renovated with wood floor, fresh paint, brand new stainless appliances, you will love the spacious floor plan of this unit. This house comes complete with all appliances including washer dryer. Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Harland Ct have any available units?
719 Harland Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 719 Harland Ct have?
Some of 719 Harland Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 Harland Ct currently offering any rent specials?
719 Harland Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Harland Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 Harland Ct is pet friendly.
Does 719 Harland Ct offer parking?
Yes, 719 Harland Ct offers parking.
Does 719 Harland Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 719 Harland Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Harland Ct have a pool?
No, 719 Harland Ct does not have a pool.
Does 719 Harland Ct have accessible units?
No, 719 Harland Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Harland Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 Harland Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 719 Harland Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 719 Harland Ct has units with air conditioning.
