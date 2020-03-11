719 Harland Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

34758 zip Osceola side of Poinciana, Located just behind the Publix Plaza.. Newer road now makes this one minutes from Champions Gate exit 58 of I4 this one has an ultra nice kitchen, granite and stainless appliances with 3 beds, 2 baths, recently renovated with wood floor, fresh paint, brand new stainless appliances, you will love the spacious floor plan of this unit. This house comes complete with all appliances including washer dryer. Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com