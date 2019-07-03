698 Portofino Dr

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

55+ Gated Golf Community near Disney -



2 bedroom, 2 bath in active 55+ Gated Golf community of Solivita. Allegro is situated on a deep lot with a fantastic view of conservation and water. Take advantage of this relaxing view from the lanai with tile floor. This home offers upgraded stainless steel appliances (2015), cabinets with pull outs and hardware, crown molding, upgraded ceiling fans and wash tub in garage. Home has been well maintained and used as owners winter getaway. Don't miss out on this great opportunity and the advantage of all the amenities that are offered in this community. Solivita has 2 championship 18 hole golf courses, tennis. pickle ball, indoor and outdoor heated pools, plus two fitness centers.



(RLNE4008683)