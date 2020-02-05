All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 629 Driver Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
629 Driver Cir
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

629 Driver Cir

629 Driver Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

629 Driver Circle, Poinciana, FL 34759
Poinciana Cypress

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
3/2-1/2 house - Property Id: 199237

The kitchen has all the appliances including an under cabinet CD/Radio player. Granite countertops throughout with beveled edges and under mount kitchen sink. Updated cabinets, garbage disposal Walk in 4'x6' food pantry
Two car garage with privacy screen sliding doors Washer and dryer hook-ups are located in garage. Side door allows easy access to the side of the house. A large back yard that is great for entertaining, cook outs or just relaxing under the 11'x10' open air arbor. 16'x20' basketball court with post. White picket fence that oversees the lake & golf course
10'x10' Shed for extra storage
13'x13' Master Bedroom with walk in closet. walk in shower with dual shower headS, pedestal sinks and mirrors.
(2) 11'x12' Guest Bedrooms with walk in closet.
13'x19' Living Room.
10'x11' Dining Room
All rooms have ceiling fans.
All other areas of the house is beautifully tiled. Absolutely no pets.
Lawn care service not included in lease, to be provided by tenant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199237
Property Id 199237

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5451761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Driver Cir have any available units?
629 Driver Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 629 Driver Cir have?
Some of 629 Driver Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Driver Cir currently offering any rent specials?
629 Driver Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Driver Cir pet-friendly?
No, 629 Driver Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 629 Driver Cir offer parking?
Yes, 629 Driver Cir offers parking.
Does 629 Driver Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Driver Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Driver Cir have a pool?
No, 629 Driver Cir does not have a pool.
Does 629 Driver Cir have accessible units?
No, 629 Driver Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Driver Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 Driver Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 629 Driver Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 Driver Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College