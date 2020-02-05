629 Driver Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

3/2-1/2 house - Property Id: 199237



The kitchen has all the appliances including an under cabinet CD/Radio player. Granite countertops throughout with beveled edges and under mount kitchen sink. Updated cabinets, garbage disposal Walk in 4'x6' food pantry

Two car garage with privacy screen sliding doors Washer and dryer hook-ups are located in garage. Side door allows easy access to the side of the house. A large back yard that is great for entertaining, cook outs or just relaxing under the 11'x10' open air arbor. 16'x20' basketball court with post. White picket fence that oversees the lake & golf course

10'x10' Shed for extra storage

13'x13' Master Bedroom with walk in closet. walk in shower with dual shower headS, pedestal sinks and mirrors.

(2) 11'x12' Guest Bedrooms with walk in closet.

13'x19' Living Room.

10'x11' Dining Room

All rooms have ceiling fans.

All other areas of the house is beautifully tiled. Absolutely no pets.

Lawn care service not included in lease, to be provided by tenant.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199237

No Pets Allowed



