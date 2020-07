Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is a must see. Newer kitchen cabinets, counter tops, interior paint and so much more. This home is in a fantastic location in the heart of downtown Poinciana. Pet friendly and all tile floors with a wonderful split floor plan. The bus route is less than a minute away. This cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath could be your today and may possibly be the best deal in all of Poinciana. Call now.