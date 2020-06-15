603 Amazon Court

Amenities

3/2.5 PLUS OFFICE LARGE POINCIANA VILLAGES RENTAL HOME - NEED SPACE - THIS IS THE HOUSE FOR YOU!!



Enjoy living in this spacious home with over 2800 square feet. This 2 story home sits on a cul-de-sac for a more tranquil environment. Downstairs and on the front of the home, you will find the formal Living Room and Dining Room great for entertaining. The Dining Room connects to the spacious Kitchen with lots of counter space and roomy Breakfast area. The Kitchen opens directly into the Great Room with carpet flooring that has sliding glass doors to the covered patio. Also downstairs are the Half Bath and Laundry Room.



Upstairs you will find the Loft for an extra resting place. The Master Suite is joined with the Master Bathroom and also an office area that can be closed off. The Master Bathroom has roman style tub, separate shower, and two sink vanity. Also upstairs are Bedrooms 2 and 3 and with the Full Hall Bathroom containing two sink vanity and shower/tub combo.



The spacious open back porch overlooks the partially fenced backyard.



THREE VEHICLES MAX



Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.



****IMPORTANT**** When replying please make sure to send to leasing@jandergroup.com. Most sites will send your reply to a site specific address instead of our leasing@jandergroup.com address.



Financial Requirements:

There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.

Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher. #57901



