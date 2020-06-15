All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 603 Amazon Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
603 Amazon Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

603 Amazon Court

603 Amazon Court · (407) 628-2500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

603 Amazon Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 603 Amazon Court · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
3/2.5 PLUS OFFICE LARGE POINCIANA VILLAGES RENTAL HOME - NEED SPACE - THIS IS THE HOUSE FOR YOU!!

Enjoy living in this spacious home with over 2800 square feet. This 2 story home sits on a cul-de-sac for a more tranquil environment. Downstairs and on the front of the home, you will find the formal Living Room and Dining Room great for entertaining. The Dining Room connects to the spacious Kitchen with lots of counter space and roomy Breakfast area. The Kitchen opens directly into the Great Room with carpet flooring that has sliding glass doors to the covered patio. Also downstairs are the Half Bath and Laundry Room.

Upstairs you will find the Loft for an extra resting place. The Master Suite is joined with the Master Bathroom and also an office area that can be closed off. The Master Bathroom has roman style tub, separate shower, and two sink vanity. Also upstairs are Bedrooms 2 and 3 and with the Full Hall Bathroom containing two sink vanity and shower/tub combo.

The spacious open back porch overlooks the partially fenced backyard.

THREE VEHICLES MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** When replying please make sure to send to leasing@jandergroup.com. Most sites will send your reply to a site specific address instead of our leasing@jandergroup.com address.

Financial Requirements:
There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.
Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher. #57901

(RLNE5785923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Amazon Court have any available units?
603 Amazon Court has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 603 Amazon Court have?
Some of 603 Amazon Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Amazon Court currently offering any rent specials?
603 Amazon Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Amazon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 Amazon Court is pet friendly.
Does 603 Amazon Court offer parking?
No, 603 Amazon Court does not offer parking.
Does 603 Amazon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Amazon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Amazon Court have a pool?
No, 603 Amazon Court does not have a pool.
Does 603 Amazon Court have accessible units?
No, 603 Amazon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Amazon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Amazon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Amazon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 Amazon Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 603 Amazon Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity