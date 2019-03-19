535 Brighton Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground

Enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in this Gorgeous Spacious Home! The kitchen\'s renovations include rich wood cabinetry and updated white appliances. The master bedroom suite features a private bathroom with double sinks, a separate shower, and a garden tub. The covered back porch is perfect for entertaining or relaxing after a long week.



The community\'s amenities include a tot lot, walking trail, and much more.

This home is situated in a community governed by a Homeowners Association (HOA). You must agree to abide by the rules and regulations of the HOA that will be provided to you upon request.