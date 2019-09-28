475 DOVE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground racquetball court garage media room tennis court

This rental is featuring two stories four bedrooms and two and a half bath. Also, a Bonus Room which could serve as a 5th bedroom, home theater, or office. Two car garage and block construction. New interior paint, new carpet, and new appliances. Standard size lot and mature landscaping. Covered front entryway and open patio to rear. Former Moranda Homes model. Floor plan features preferred formal and informal living areas. The kitchen includes service island, closet pantry, wood front cabinets with Formica countertops. Inside laundry utility room! Live, Work and Play in Poinciana! Stroll through shopping and dining at Poinciana Town Center and Poinciana Place Shopping Center. Enjoy numerous playgrounds and playing soccer, softball, basketball, tennis, racquetball and baseball fields in multiple areas. Poinciana Medical Center is now open! Minutes to major roadways like Poinciana Parkway making easy access to I-4, Walt Disney World, Downtown Disney, Sea World, Universal Studios, City Walk, Downtown Orlando, The Orlando International Airport and the New Medical City in Lake Nona. What a great location!