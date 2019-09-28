All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 475 DOVE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
475 DOVE DRIVE
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:09 AM

475 DOVE DRIVE

475 Dove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

475 Dove Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
racquetball court
garage
media room
tennis court
This rental is featuring two stories four bedrooms and two and a half bath. Also, a Bonus Room which could serve as a 5th bedroom, home theater, or office. Two car garage and block construction. New interior paint, new carpet, and new appliances. Standard size lot and mature landscaping. Covered front entryway and open patio to rear. Former Moranda Homes model. Floor plan features preferred formal and informal living areas. The kitchen includes service island, closet pantry, wood front cabinets with Formica countertops. Inside laundry utility room! Live, Work and Play in Poinciana! Stroll through shopping and dining at Poinciana Town Center and Poinciana Place Shopping Center. Enjoy numerous playgrounds and playing soccer, softball, basketball, tennis, racquetball and baseball fields in multiple areas. Poinciana Medical Center is now open! Minutes to major roadways like Poinciana Parkway making easy access to I-4, Walt Disney World, Downtown Disney, Sea World, Universal Studios, City Walk, Downtown Orlando, The Orlando International Airport and the New Medical City in Lake Nona. What a great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 DOVE DRIVE have any available units?
475 DOVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 475 DOVE DRIVE have?
Some of 475 DOVE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 DOVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
475 DOVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 DOVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 475 DOVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 475 DOVE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 475 DOVE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 475 DOVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 475 DOVE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 DOVE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 475 DOVE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 475 DOVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 475 DOVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 475 DOVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 475 DOVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 475 DOVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 475 DOVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana 3 Bedrooms
Poinciana Apartments with PoolsPoinciana Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Poinciana Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLUniversity, FLFuller Heights, FL
The Villages, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLSeffner, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College