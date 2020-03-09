435 MAGPIE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Don't let this dream escape you! Come see this fantastic three bedroom, two bath home on the Polk County side of Poinciana. All tile floor with an open floor plan. This home has a large breakfast bar that separates the kitchen from the family room. Makes it feel very spacious while keeping everyone in the loop. Split floor plan with the master bedroom on one side of the house and the other three bedrooms on the other. Excellent curb appeal. This home is sure to turn heads. Located near the theme parks, shopping, schools, hospital and so much more. Call today!