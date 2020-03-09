All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated March 9 2020 at 5:35 PM

435 MAGPIE COURT

435 Magpie Court · (407) 920-9663
Location

435 Magpie Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1413 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't let this dream escape you! Come see this fantastic three bedroom, two bath home on the Polk County side of Poinciana. All tile floor with an open floor plan. This home has a large breakfast bar that separates the kitchen from the family room. Makes it feel very spacious while keeping everyone in the loop. Split floor plan with the master bedroom on one side of the house and the other three bedrooms on the other. Excellent curb appeal. This home is sure to turn heads. Located near the theme parks, shopping, schools, hospital and so much more. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 MAGPIE COURT have any available units?
435 MAGPIE COURT has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 435 MAGPIE COURT have?
Some of 435 MAGPIE COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 MAGPIE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
435 MAGPIE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 MAGPIE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 435 MAGPIE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 435 MAGPIE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 435 MAGPIE COURT does offer parking.
Does 435 MAGPIE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 MAGPIE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 MAGPIE COURT have a pool?
No, 435 MAGPIE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 435 MAGPIE COURT have accessible units?
No, 435 MAGPIE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 435 MAGPIE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 MAGPIE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 435 MAGPIE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 MAGPIE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
