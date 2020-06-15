All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

419 Bay Leaf Drive

419 Bay Leaf Drive · (239) 293-0900
Location

419 Bay Leaf Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 419 Bay Leaf Drive · Avail. now

$1,290

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1797 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous roomy house in a beautiful location - Lease-Purchase - ***LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM. If you need 1-2 years to qualify for a mortgage and want to start working on buying the house today this program is for you. Move in as fast as 3 days! No credit necessary! ANYONE can qualify!
Minimum required before move-IN: $22,000.00
Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year.If you decide to purchase this property, the entire Option Deposit and all timely rental payment made within the contract term of one year will get applied towards the purchase price and closing cost.

Gated community with RESORT-LIKE AMENITIES (pool, spa, kiddie pool, gym, clubhouse, tennis & basketball courts, landscaping, cable, paint, security, reserves INCLUDED!!!...if you had to pay for all these separately it would cost much more!!) and located within Poinciana Villages where you can enjoy water sports, fishing, scenic boat tours, hiking, golf & full calendar of activities & events. Major theme parks a short drive away, cruise terminal/beaches only 81 miles. Enjoy a long, relaxing soak in your master tub where you also have a separate shower as well as dual sink vanity, private water closet and large 8x9 walk-in closet. It is a split plan so you and your family or guests have more privacy. The dining room can accommodate an oversize table for entertaining and you'll find a large additional eating space on the opposite of the kitchen which could be used as a home school room, toy area or even add a dual desk for office and craft room...so many possibilities. Double set of sliders and picture window make the living space bright and airy. Through the indoor laundry room is the 2 car garage where you'll find the brand NEW A/C! And at .40 ACRES you'll have one of the LARGEST LOTS in the community so there's plenty of room for yard activities AND add a pool, if you wish.

(RLNE5616290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

