Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher cable included gym pool playground

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool pool table shuffle board internet access tennis court

4102 Lake Marion Golf Resort Drive Available 08/01/19 Furnished 2/2 Villa in Resort Community! - Ready for new tenants in August! 2/2 Furnished villa in active community. Unit is on 1st floor, breakfast bar, W/D combo, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Community amenities include clubhouse with internet , fitness room with billiard table and ping pong table, playground, Community pool, basket ball court, tennis court, shuffle board court, and private lake access. BASIC CABLE INCLUDED!!! Must submit application with HOA as well as BHHS. BHHS application fee is $60 per adult, and HOA is $100 per adult. Must see!!!



Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner.

Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee.



To schedule a showing, contact tenant to view Kimberly Short 717-209-0333



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)



PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4264310)