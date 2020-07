Amenities

Duplex in Poinciana - This just may be your next home! Come and view this two bedroom, two bath half duplex home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana. This home is all tiled and pet friendly! Enjoy the lovely screened in patio on a beautiful afternoon or evening overlooking a nice backyard. Excellent price and setup. Near the hospital, schools, shopping, theme parks and so much more. Call today.



