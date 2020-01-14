All apartments in Poinciana
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
323 Fern Ct
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:44 AM

323 Fern Ct

323 Fern Court · No Longer Available
Location

323 Fern Court, Poinciana, FL 34759
Poinciana-Village 8

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This brand new home in Poinciana has so much to offer! Inside is a spacious kitchen which looks out to the living room. The master suite features a private bathroom and walk in closet. Additionally, are 3 more bedrooms and another full bath! Also has a 2 car garage! Enjoy being the first to live in this home! All new appliances including your washer and dryer! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

