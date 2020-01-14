323 Fern Ct

Amenities
This brand new home in Poinciana has so much to offer! Inside is a spacious kitchen which looks out to the living room. The master suite features a private bathroom and walk in closet. Additionally, are 3 more bedrooms and another full bath! Also has a 2 car garage! Enjoy being the first to live in this home! All new appliances including your washer and dryer! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com