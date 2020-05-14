29 Larch Ln

Amenities
NOW OFFERING $250 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT PLUS NO APPLICATION FEE!! Welcome to your brand new built home!! Open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage, the kitchen offers brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and solid wood cabinets, energy efficient windows, and more! Washer and dryer included!! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com