All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 29 Larch Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
29 Larch Ln
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:36 AM

29 Larch Ln

29 Larch Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

29 Larch Ln, Poinciana, FL 34759
Poinciana-Village 8

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NOW OFFERING $250 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT PLUS NO APPLICATION FEE!! Welcome to your brand new built home!! Open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage, the kitchen offers brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and solid wood cabinets, energy efficient windows, and more! Washer and dryer included!! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Larch Ln have any available units?
29 Larch Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 29 Larch Ln have?
Some of 29 Larch Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Larch Ln currently offering any rent specials?
29 Larch Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Larch Ln pet-friendly?
No, 29 Larch Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 29 Larch Ln offer parking?
Yes, 29 Larch Ln offers parking.
Does 29 Larch Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Larch Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Larch Ln have a pool?
No, 29 Larch Ln does not have a pool.
Does 29 Larch Ln have accessible units?
No, 29 Larch Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Larch Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Larch Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Larch Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29 Larch Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College