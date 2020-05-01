24 redwood ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brand New House - Property Id: 164248



Brand new House for Rent in Poinciana ready for move in wont last long !!! Beautiful Home 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 car garage. Open/split floor plan, carpet flooring . Beautiful wooden cabinets counter bar brand new appliances open to great room with dinning counter tops huge back yard. Rent $1,500 plus $1,500 deposit.. Please feel to Contact me.

