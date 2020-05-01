All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

24 redwood ct

24 Redwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

24 Redwood Court, Poinciana, FL 34759
Poinciana-Village 8

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brand New House - Property Id: 164248

Brand new House for Rent in Poinciana ready for move in wont last long !!! Beautiful Home 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 car garage. Open/split floor plan, carpet flooring . Beautiful wooden cabinets counter bar brand new appliances open to great room with dinning counter tops huge back yard. Rent $1,500 plus $1,500 deposit.. Please feel to Contact me.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/164248
Property Id 164248

(RLNE5737978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 redwood ct have any available units?
24 redwood ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 24 redwood ct have?
Some of 24 redwood ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 redwood ct currently offering any rent specials?
24 redwood ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 redwood ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 redwood ct is pet friendly.
Does 24 redwood ct offer parking?
Yes, 24 redwood ct offers parking.
Does 24 redwood ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 redwood ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 redwood ct have a pool?
No, 24 redwood ct does not have a pool.
Does 24 redwood ct have accessible units?
No, 24 redwood ct does not have accessible units.
Does 24 redwood ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 redwood ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 redwood ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 redwood ct does not have units with air conditioning.
