Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 2 story home in Poinciana! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located on the Polk County side close to the new park. Great home at a great price. Lots of room to stretch out or entertain a whole crowd. This home has an open eat in kitchen with upgraded cabinets. Beautiful master suite and so much more. Call today.