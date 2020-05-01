1867 Manitoba Court

Amenities

Location, Price, Layout - This home has it all; location, price and layout!



This is a must see property as it could be the best priced home on the market.



This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has excellent square footage, split floor plan and so much more. Open kitchen layout with breakfast bar and space off kitchen for dining.



Home is located on the Polk County side of Poinciana close to the hospital, shopping, transpiration, schools, toll roads and theme parks.



Call today.



No Pets Allowed



