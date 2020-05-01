All apartments in Poinciana
1867 Manitoba Court

1867 Manitoba Court · No Longer Available
Location

1867 Manitoba Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location, Price, Layout - This home has it all; location, price and layout!

This is a must see property as it could be the best priced home on the market.

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has excellent square footage, split floor plan and so much more. Open kitchen layout with breakfast bar and space off kitchen for dining.

Home is located on the Polk County side of Poinciana close to the hospital, shopping, transpiration, schools, toll roads and theme parks.

Call today.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1867 Manitoba Court have any available units?
1867 Manitoba Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 1867 Manitoba Court currently offering any rent specials?
1867 Manitoba Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1867 Manitoba Court pet-friendly?
No, 1867 Manitoba Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 1867 Manitoba Court offer parking?
No, 1867 Manitoba Court does not offer parking.
Does 1867 Manitoba Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1867 Manitoba Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1867 Manitoba Court have a pool?
No, 1867 Manitoba Court does not have a pool.
Does 1867 Manitoba Court have accessible units?
No, 1867 Manitoba Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1867 Manitoba Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1867 Manitoba Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1867 Manitoba Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1867 Manitoba Court does not have units with air conditioning.

