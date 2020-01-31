All apartments in Poinciana
1720 Coriander Dr.

1720 Coriander Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1720 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3/3 Two Story Town Home in Poinciana. - Beautiful, two-story townhome located in Tuscany Preserve subdivision in Poinciana/Polk County. Completely tiled living and wet areas, neutrally painted throughout, carpeted bedrooms and a great split level floor plan. Enjoy the privacy of the screen enclosed back patio and fenced in back yard! Visit our website at, www.RentCare.net schedule a showing of this home.

*Washer and dryer are present but are in as/is condition.

** Please be advised, Tuscany Preserve HOA also requires applicants to apply through their HOA and pay an additional $75.00 non-refundable HOA application fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2002731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Coriander Dr. have any available units?
1720 Coriander Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1720 Coriander Dr. have?
Some of 1720 Coriander Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Coriander Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Coriander Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Coriander Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1720 Coriander Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 1720 Coriander Dr. offer parking?
No, 1720 Coriander Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1720 Coriander Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 Coriander Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Coriander Dr. have a pool?
No, 1720 Coriander Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Coriander Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1720 Coriander Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Coriander Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 Coriander Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 Coriander Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 Coriander Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
