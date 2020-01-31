1720 Coriander Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets carpet

Beautiful 3/3 Two Story Town Home in Poinciana. - Beautiful, two-story townhome located in Tuscany Preserve subdivision in Poinciana/Polk County. Completely tiled living and wet areas, neutrally painted throughout, carpeted bedrooms and a great split level floor plan. Enjoy the privacy of the screen enclosed back patio and fenced in back yard! Visit our website at, www.RentCare.net schedule a showing of this home.



*Washer and dryer are present but are in as/is condition.



** Please be advised, Tuscany Preserve HOA also requires applicants to apply through their HOA and pay an additional $75.00 non-refundable HOA application fee.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2002731)