1046 HERON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Large 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located just off Marigold Ave. and Heron Rd. Modern home with vaulted ceilings and beautiful tile flooring throughout. Split/open floor plan, full kitchen with all the appliances included and counter bar. Over sized bedrooms with large closets for plenty of storage. Short drive to the medical center, shopping, restaurants and schools.



Available on or around May 10, 2019



Sorry, no pets or section 8



12 Month Lease

$60 Application fee per adult

$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.



