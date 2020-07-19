All apartments in Plant City
808 W McLendon St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

808 W McLendon St

808 W Mclendon St · No Longer Available
Plant City
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

808 W Mclendon St, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quiet 2 Bedroom/1 Bath located in Plant City! - Coming Soon!

This beautiful and unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath located in Plant City has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, with a large and charming dining/living room, fireplace, and an additional bonus room! This home also features a storage shed, washer/ dryer hookups. Located minutes away from I-4!

$50 application fee PER PERSON 18+
No Evictions
No Landlord Collections or Utility Bill Balances
Must make 3x the monthly rent
Credit Score 650+: First Month and Security Deposit
Credit Score 649 or Lower: First Month and Double Security Deposit
***Decisions on renting to prospective tenants with criminal convictions will be made on a case-by-case basis with consideration given to the number, nature, and severity of said conviction(s) and in compliance with the April , 2016 Office of General Counsel Guidance on Application of of Fair Housing Act Standards to the Use of Criminal Records by providers of Housing and Real Estate-Related Transactions ("Guidance").
2 pet maximum
No aggressive dog breeds
$250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet
***Pets accepted upon owner approval

Palm Island Property Management
813321-0166

(RLNE4039137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 W McLendon St have any available units?
808 W McLendon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 W McLendon St have?
Some of 808 W McLendon St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 W McLendon St currently offering any rent specials?
808 W McLendon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 W McLendon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 W McLendon St is pet friendly.
Does 808 W McLendon St offer parking?
No, 808 W McLendon St does not offer parking.
Does 808 W McLendon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 W McLendon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 W McLendon St have a pool?
No, 808 W McLendon St does not have a pool.
Does 808 W McLendon St have accessible units?
No, 808 W McLendon St does not have accessible units.
Does 808 W McLendon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 W McLendon St does not have units with dishwashers.
