808 W McLendon St

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace range

Quiet 2 Bedroom/1 Bath located in Plant City! - Coming Soon!



This beautiful and unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath located in Plant City has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, with a large and charming dining/living room, fireplace, and an additional bonus room! This home also features a storage shed, washer/ dryer hookups. Located minutes away from I-4!



$50 application fee PER PERSON 18+

No Evictions

No Landlord Collections or Utility Bill Balances

Must make 3x the monthly rent

Credit Score 650+: First Month and Security Deposit

Credit Score 649 or Lower: First Month and Double Security Deposit

***Decisions on renting to prospective tenants with criminal convictions will be made on a case-by-case basis with consideration given to the number, nature, and severity of said conviction(s) and in compliance with the April , 2016 Office of General Counsel Guidance on Application of of Fair Housing Act Standards to the Use of Criminal Records by providers of Housing and Real Estate-Related Transactions ("Guidance").

2 pet maximum

No aggressive dog breeds

$250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet

***Pets accepted upon owner approval



Palm Island Property Management

813321-0166



