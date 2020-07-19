808 W McLendon St

Amenities
Quiet 2 Bedroom/1 Bath located in Plant City! - Coming Soon!
This beautiful and unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath located in Plant City has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, with a large and charming dining/living room, fireplace, and an additional bonus room! This home also features a storage shed, washer/ dryer hookups. Located minutes away from I-4!
$50 application fee PER PERSON 18+
No Evictions
No Landlord Collections or Utility Bill Balances
Must make 3x the monthly rent
Credit Score 650+: First Month and Security Deposit
Credit Score 649 or Lower: First Month and Double Security Deposit
***Decisions on renting to prospective tenants with criminal convictions will be made on a case-by-case basis with consideration given to the number, nature, and severity of said conviction(s) and in compliance with the April , 2016 Office of General Counsel Guidance on Application of of Fair Housing Act Standards to the Use of Criminal Records by providers of Housing and Real Estate-Related Transactions ("Guidance").
2 pet maximum
No aggressive dog breeds
$250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet
***Pets accepted upon owner approval
Palm Island Property Management
813321-0166
(RLNE4039137)