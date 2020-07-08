All apartments in Plant City
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:31 AM

806 WILTONWAY DRIVE

806 Wiltonway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

806 Wiltonway Drive, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
This 2yr NEW Home is boasting with charm! Located in the desirable gated community of Walden Woods! This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home sits on a quiet conservation lot. Inside awaits you with an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen that features loads of cabinet space and lovely granite counter tops. The living area is large yet cozy and is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Upstairs you will enjoy the over sized master suite and a master bath that has dual sinks, a shower, and a large walk in closet. Say goodbye to hauling laundry up and down the stairs, for this sweet home has the laundry room upstairs! The secondary bedrooms are large enough for guests to enjoy and relax. This community has a community pool, basketball quart, and a small play ground. Minutes away from schools and shopping this almost new home is also located with easy access to Tampa and/or Orlando! HURRY this home will surely not be on the market for long! The Tenant will not be responsible for water bill until 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 WILTONWAY DRIVE have any available units?
806 WILTONWAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 WILTONWAY DRIVE have?
Some of 806 WILTONWAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 WILTONWAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
806 WILTONWAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 WILTONWAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 806 WILTONWAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 806 WILTONWAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 806 WILTONWAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 806 WILTONWAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 WILTONWAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 WILTONWAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 806 WILTONWAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 806 WILTONWAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 806 WILTONWAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 806 WILTONWAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 WILTONWAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
