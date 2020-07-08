806 WILTONWAY DRIVE

Amenities

This 2yr NEW Home is boasting with charm! Located in the desirable gated community of Walden Woods! This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home sits on a quiet conservation lot. Inside awaits you with an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen that features loads of cabinet space and lovely granite counter tops. The living area is large yet cozy and is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Upstairs you will enjoy the over sized master suite and a master bath that has dual sinks, a shower, and a large walk in closet. Say goodbye to hauling laundry up and down the stairs, for this sweet home has the laundry room upstairs! The secondary bedrooms are large enough for guests to enjoy and relax. This community has a community pool, basketball quart, and a small play ground. Minutes away from schools and shopping this almost new home is also located with easy access to Tampa and/or Orlando! HURRY this home will surely not be on the market for long! The Tenant will not be responsible for water bill until 2020.