Recently Renovated. Minutes from I-4 in Plant City, Florida. This house features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. All new appliances including a dishwasher. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space with new granite counters. There is a washer and dryer. Rent is $850 with a $850 deposit. Electric and water are not included. Application & tenant screening fees are required for serious inquires. Call Tyerell at 617-480-7359 to see this lovely home. First, last and deposit required.