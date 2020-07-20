All apartments in Plant City
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

704 WILTONWAY DRIVE

704 Wiltonway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

704 Wiltonway Drive, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
This well maintained property is Conveniently located in Plant City's Waldon Woods gated community include a park /amenities, a basketball court, clubhouse plus great play ground, park, and green spaces and a community pool. Minutes from Historical downtown Plant City near shops, restaurants and major highways with easy commute to Tampa, Lakeland or Orlando.

The townhome has an impressive open concept floor plan with tile throughout the first floor. The first floor has a 1/2 bath. The kitchen has a breakfast bar/Granite Counter tops & stainless steel appliances and family room are open and overlook a beautiful pond. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Split plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on one side of the spacious landing, and the master bedroom on the other side, where you will find a large walk in closet and en suite bathroom and the view outside overlooks the pond and beautiful landscape.
Sit, relax and enjoy the water & conservation view in the back on covered and screened patio with storage! Front loader washer and dryer is included!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 WILTONWAY DRIVE have any available units?
704 WILTONWAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 WILTONWAY DRIVE have?
Some of 704 WILTONWAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 WILTONWAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
704 WILTONWAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 WILTONWAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 704 WILTONWAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 704 WILTONWAY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 704 WILTONWAY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 704 WILTONWAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 704 WILTONWAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 WILTONWAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 704 WILTONWAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 704 WILTONWAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 704 WILTONWAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 704 WILTONWAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 WILTONWAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
