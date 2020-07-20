704 WILTONWAY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool

This well maintained property is Conveniently located in Plant City's Waldon Woods gated community include a park /amenities, a basketball court, clubhouse plus great play ground, park, and green spaces and a community pool. Minutes from Historical downtown Plant City near shops, restaurants and major highways with easy commute to Tampa, Lakeland or Orlando.



The townhome has an impressive open concept floor plan with tile throughout the first floor. The first floor has a 1/2 bath. The kitchen has a breakfast bar/Granite Counter tops & stainless steel appliances and family room are open and overlook a beautiful pond. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Split plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on one side of the spacious landing, and the master bedroom on the other side, where you will find a large walk in closet and en suite bathroom and the view outside overlooks the pond and beautiful landscape.

Sit, relax and enjoy the water & conservation view in the back on covered and screened patio with storage! Front loader washer and dryer is included!.