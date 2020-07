Amenities

Renovated 3BR, 1BA, 1065SF Single family home with a large screened in front porch. Neutral color scheme, laminate flooring, updated kitchen with S/S appliances and breakfast bar. Open concept floor plan, living room and dining room combo. Off street parking. Central air conditioning. Rent is $1150/month, security deposit is $1200, and application fee is $50/adult. Total to sign lease is $2350 plus app fees. Call today for a private viewing before it's gone.